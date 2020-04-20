Virginia April 20 COVID-19 update: Nearly 9,000 total cases in Va., death total has doubled from last Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is now reporting nearly 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 300 total deaths related to the disease.

As of Monday, Virginia has 8,990 confirmed cases, though that number under-represents the state’s actual count due to lack of testing (roughly 2,000 tests a day) and lags in test results.

The commonwealth has averaged about 463 cases per day in the last 7 days, with a record spike of 602 cases on April 17, though its chart of new daily cases dipped again on Monday. Here’s a map of Virginia’s curve created by the non-profit Virginia Public Access Project.

Here are the latest numbers in our area (and numbers from last Monday, April 13)

Virginia Beach: 281 (251)

Chesapeake: 166 (126)

James City County: 141 (126)

Norfolk: 105 (99)

Newport News: 102 (88)

Suffolk: 92 (51)

Isle of Wight: 86 (33)

Hampton: 70 (72)

Portsmouth: 65 (54)

Accomack: 52 (15)

York: 44 (33)

Gloucester: 21 (20)

Williamsburg: 19 (20)

Southampton: 17 (5)

Franklin: 12 (7)

Northampton: 7 (4)

Poquoson: 6 (6)

Mathews: 3 (3)

*These numbers are cumulative. Virginia health officials say numbers for localities can go down because the person actually lives in another locality, and the case is assigned to that location instead.

Cases in Accomack County and Isle of Wight County have roughly tripled, with cases in Suffolk nearly doubling since last Monday. Isle of Wight ranks 7th in the commonwealth for cases per 100,00 people at 231.75 per 100K.

COVID-19 deaths statewide, at 300 on April 20, have doubled since last Monday, April 13. The highest numbers in the WAVY viewing area are in the Peninsula Health District (20), which had a high number of deaths at the beginning of the outbreak, and the Eastern Shore Health District (12) — which has seen about 1/5 of confirmed COVID-19 patients die.

Virginia’s number of current hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 has remained steady in recent weeks, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, with 828 hospitalized on April 20. 468 were also hospitalized with cases pending. 396 were in ICUs with 237 on ventilators.

1,324 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital so far.

This is article is breaking and will updated.