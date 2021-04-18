Virginia April 18 COVID-19 update: 1,305 new cases, 17 new deaths reported

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, (WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting about the same levels of COVID-19 metrics as it has for the month. But today all Virginian’s 16 years and older are eligible for COVID Vaccine in the Commonwealth

Related: All Virginians 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 18, Northam says

As of Sunday, VDH data shows 5,281,878 total doses have been administered, and 24.6% of people are fully vaccinated. 39.5% of Virginians have at least one dose.

This list follows the recent, daily addition to the COVID-19 data:

New cases: (+1,305, 646,133 total)

New deaths (+17, 10,581 total)

Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests)

Doses administered (5,281,878 total doses, 2,103,815 fully vaccinated, 39.2% with at least one dose, 24.1% fully vaccinated)

Local cases list:

Total Cases 646,133

Total Hospitalizations 27,649

Total deaths 10,581

News cases 1,305

Accomack: 2,773 cases, 202 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 20,232 cases, 948 hospitalized, 283 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Franklin: 1121 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,155 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 10,016 cases, 344 hospitalized, 166 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3057 cases, 142 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 4,460 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 592 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,414 cases, 388 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,998 cases, 945 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+37 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 784 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 863 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,702 cases, 646 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+21 cases)

Southampton: 1,947 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,688 cases, 430 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+4 cases)

Virginia Beach: 34,588 cases, 1,522 hospitalized, 375 deaths (+81 cases)

Williamsburg: 748 cases, 25 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

York: 3,604 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+7 cases)

Additional information from the Virginia Department of Health website can be found here.