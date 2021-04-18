Virginia April 18 COVID-19 update: 1,305 new cases, 17 new deaths reported

HAMPTON ROADS, (WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting about the same levels of COVID-19 metrics as it has for the month. But today all Virginian’s 16 years and older are eligible for COVID Vaccine in the Commonwealth

As of Sunday, VDH data shows 5,281,878 total doses have been administered, and 24.6% of people are fully vaccinated. 39.5% of Virginians have at least one dose.

This list follows the recent, daily addition to the COVID-19 data:

  • New cases: (+1,305, 646,133 total)
  • New deaths (+17, 10,581 total)
  • Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests)
  • Doses administered (5,281,878 total doses, 2,103,815 fully vaccinated, 39.2% with at least one dose, 24.1% fully vaccinated)

Local cases list:

Total Cases 646,133
Total Hospitalizations 27,649
Total deaths 10,581
News cases 1,305

Accomack: 2,773 cases, 202 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Chesapeake: 20,232 cases, 948 hospitalized, 283 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalizations, +1 death)
Franklin: 1121 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)
Gloucester: 2,155 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+1 case)
Hampton: 10,016 cases, 344 hospitalized, 166 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)
Isle of Wight: 3057 cases, 142 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+3 cases)
James City County: 4,460 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+7 cases)
Mathews: 592 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)
Newport News: 13,414 cases, 388 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Norfolk: 16,998 cases, 945 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+37 cases, +1 death)
Northampton: 784 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
Poquoson: 863 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)
Portsmouth: 8,702 cases, 646 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+21 cases)
Southampton: 1,947 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+1 case)
Suffolk: 7,688 cases, 430 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+4 cases)
Virginia Beach: 34,588 cases, 1,522 hospitalized, 375 deaths (+81 cases)
Williamsburg: 748 cases, 25 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
York: 3,604 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths  (+7  cases)

Additional information from the Virginia Department of Health website can be found here.

