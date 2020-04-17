Virginia April 17 COVID-19 update: More than 600 new cases Friday, highest per day increase so far, 23 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its highest one day increase in COVID-19 cases to date on Friday, 602, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 7,491 overall since the start of the outbreak.

23 new deaths were also reported Friday in Virginia.

VDH April 17 data

Friday’s increase in cases surpasses the previous one-day increase of 568 set on Saturday, April 11. One day cases appeared to have been trending downward until Friday.

State health officials did say there is a lag in reporting, and all cases, deaths, etc. reported on a specific day does not mean all were recorded in the past 24-hour span. Virginia,

Here’s how Virginia’s curve looks over the past week:

Friday (April 10): 467 new cases to 4,509/ 12 new deaths to 121

Saturday (April 11): 568 new cases to 5,077/ 9 new deaths to 130

Sunday (April 12): 197 new cases to 5,274/ 11 new deaths to 141

Monday (April 13): 473 new cases to 5,747/ 8 new deaths to 149

Tuesday: (April 14): 424 new cases to 6,171/ 5 new deaths to 154

Wednesday (April 15): 329 new cases to 6,500 overall/ 41 new deaths to 195

Thursday (April 16): 389 new cases to 6,889/13 new deaths to 208

Friday (April 17): 602 new cases to 7,491/23 new deaths to 231

Virginians currently hospitalized have confirmed COVID-19 results or are awaiting test results, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That’s down from 1337 on Thursday. 1,110 COVID-19 patients have also been discharged from the hospital, an increase of 159 from Thursday.

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 17, 2020.

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover at home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

This article is breaking. You can view more statistics from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.