Virginia April 17 COVID-19 update: 1,608 new cases, 15 new deaths reported

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HAMPTON ROADS, (WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting about the same levels of COVID-19 metrics as it has for the month.

Governor Northam announced at the beginning of the month that all Virginians will be eligible for the COVID vaccine starting tomorrow.

As of Saturday, VDH data shows 5,272,635 total doses have been administered, and 24.1% of people are fully vaccinated. 39.2% of Virginians have at least one dose.

This list follows the recent, daily addition to the COVID-19 data:

New cases: (+1,608, 644,828 total)

New deaths (+15, 10,564 total)

Testing (6% 7-day average of positive tests)

Doses administered (5,208,823 total doses, 2,059,882 fully vaccinated, 39.2% with at least one dose, 24.1% fully vaccinated)

Local cases list:

Total Cases 644,828

Total Hospitalizations 27,625

Total deaths 10,564

News cases 1,608

Accomack: 2,770 cases, 201 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+7 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,189 cases, 947 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+48 cases, +1 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 1121 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,154 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+6 cases)

Hampton: 9,996 cases, 344 hospitalized, 165 deaths (+26 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3054 cases, 142 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,453 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+9 cases)

Mathews: 592 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,386 cases, 387 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+39 cases)

Norfolk: 16,961 cases, 945 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+41 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 783 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 861 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,681 cases, 646 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+23 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,946 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 7,684 cases, 430 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+19 cases)

Virginia Beach: 34,507 cases, 1,522 hospitalized, 375 deaths (+81 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 741 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 3,978 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+9 cases)

Additional information from the Virginia Department of Health website can be found here.