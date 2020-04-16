Virginia April 16 COVID-19 update: 6,889 confirmed cases, 208 deaths, hospitalizations up 39

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 389 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 16, bringing its total to 6,889 overall.

Along with the 6,889 cases (an increase of 389 from Wednesday), Virginia Department of Health officials report 208 deaths overall linked to the disease and 46,444 people have been tested.

The number of deaths increased by 13 from Wednesday, which saw the highest number of deaths (41) reported in a day for Virginia. Virginia Health Commissioner Norm Oliver emphasized Wednesday afternoon that there is a lag in reporting, and daily numbers don’t necessarily reflect that that many people died in the past 24-hour span.

Most of the people who’ve died in Virginia have been older people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, Governor Ralph Northam said. However COVID-19 has claimed the life of a person aged 20-29 and 30-39, data shows, and has led to hospitalizations across every age category.

(Click here to view VDH COVID-19 data)

Meanwhile the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting another increase in hospitalizations for those with confirmed COVID-19 and those awaiting test results. The total went up from 1,298 to 1,337 (increase of 39) from Wednesday to Tuesday.

The number of people in the ICU went up from 394 to 427, and four more people were put on ventilators, up to 238 total. About 25 percent of the state’s ventilators are in use, VHHA data shows.

While health officials say it’s difficult to track who is fully recovered from the disease, 951 people have been discharged after being hospitalized, VHHA data shows.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in the Tidewater area for April 16:

Chesapeake: 143

Accomack: 19

Northampton: 4

Hampton: 77

Norfolk: 105

James City County: 135

Newport News: 97

Poquoson: 6

Williamsburg: 19

York: 37

Portsmouth: 62

Gloucester: 20

Mathews: 3

Virginia Beach: 258

Franklin: 9

Isle of Wight: 63

Southampton: 6

Suffolk: 65

This article is breaking and will be updated. Click here to view data from the Virginia Department of Health.