Virginia April 15 COVID-19 update: 41 new deaths reported, deadliest day of outbreak so far for Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After several days that saw Virginia’s daily reported deaths due to COVID-19 drop and start to level off, state health officials reported Virginia’s highest per day increase in deaths — 41.

That’s 7 more than the 34 deaths reported on Thursday, April 9, the previous high mark. Virginia’s total now sits at 195.

Meanwhile new reported cases have been down since a record number of 568 new cases on Saturday, April 11. The total on Wednesday is 6,500, per the Virginia Department of Health.

Wednesday (April 8): 312 new cases to 3,645/ 12 deaths to 75 overall

Thursday: 397 new cases to 4,042 overall/ 34 new deaths to 109 overall

Friday: 467 new cases to 4,509 overall/ 12 new deaths to 121 overall

Saturday: 568 new cases to 5,077 overall/ 9 new deaths to 130 overall

Sunday: 197 new cases to 5,274 overall/ 11 new deaths to 141 overall

Monday: 473 new cases to 5,747 cases overall/ 8 new deaths to 149 deaths overall

Tuesday: (April 14): 424 new cases to 6,171 overall/5 new deaths to 154 overall

Wednesday (April 15): 329 new cases to 6,500 overall/ 41 new deaths to 195 overall

This article is breaking and will be updated. For more information on COVID-19 in cases in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

