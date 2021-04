Virginia April 15 COVID-19 update: 1,415 new cases, 19 new deaths; Va. on verge of passing 5 million vaccinations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,415 new coronavirus cases, 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,052 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as it looks to pass 5 million administered vaccine doses on Thursday.

Virginia has administered 4,974,166 doses as of Thursday, and is seeing about 76,000 shots in arms per day. Though demand at some sites has gone down, a story WAVY’s newest reporter Jon Dowding has coming up tonight.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.

With more vaccines readily available, there’s a dip in people coming to get their shot. I spoke with a FEMA official as well as someone from @VDHgov about what they’re doing to increase vaccine outreach to the communities who need it. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/1yaEPwbV3x — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 15, 2021

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,415 , 641,626 total)

, 641,626 total) New deaths ( +19, 10,529 total)

10,529 total) Current hospitalizations ( -8 patients , 1,052 total)

, 1,052 total) Testing ( 6.1% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 4,974,166 total doses, 76,396 per day on average , 1,933,945 fully vaccinated, 37.9% with at least one dose , 22.7% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (5,033,205 total), 98.8% of doses received have been administered

Cases still remain relatively high (around 1,500 per day) and have been trending up slgihtly for more than a month now. Though most of the new cases are in younger people. Hospitalizations remain high (above 1,000 patients currently) but deaths are down significantly.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,762 cases, 201 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,089 cases, 943 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+45 cases, +6 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 1120 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+8 cases)

Gloucester: 2,143 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 9,952 cases, 341 hospitalized, 165 deaths (+36 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3027 cases, 141 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+13 cases)

James City County: 4,431 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+17 cases)

Mathews: 591 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,310 cases, 387 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+48 cases, +1 hospitalized +1 death)

Norfolk: 16,849 cases, 931 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+39 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 781 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 853 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,635 cases, 636 hospitalized, 183 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,941 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,646 cases, 431 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 34,316 cases, 1,511 hospitalized, 372 deaths (+91 cases, +16 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 737 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 3,581 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+6 cases)

For more data, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.