Virginia April 14 COVID-19 update: 1,615 new cases, 4 new deaths; Virginia nearing 5 million total vaccine doses administered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is nearing 5 million total administered COVID-19 vaccine doses here in mid-April, though cases are still remaining relatively high.

Most of the new cases are in younger people however and deaths are down significantly. Hospitalizations still remain relatively high (above 1,000 current patients). Virginia health officials said restrictions could still be lifted further even if cases remain relatively high, because they’re focusing on hospitalizations and deaths.

Nearly all of the state is now in phase 2 (general public vaccinations) and the whole state will be there by April 18. For more on the vaccinations and updates on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, click here.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,615 , 640,211 total)

, 640,211 total) New deaths ( +4, 10,510 total)

10,510 total) Current hospitalizations ( -10 patients , 1,060 total)

, 1,060 total) Testing ( 6.1% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 4,904,288 total doses, 75,029 per day on average , 1,896,053 fully vaccinated, 37.5% with at least one dose , 22.2% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (5,012,145 total), 97.8% of doses received have been administered

Local cases

Accomack: 2,756 cases, 201 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 20,054 cases, 937 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+34 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 1112 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,139 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 9,917 cases, 340 hospitalized, 165 deaths (+24 cases, -1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3014 cases, 141 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,414 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 591 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,262 cases, 386 hospitalized, 218 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized +1 death)

Norfolk: 16,810 cases, 927 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+46 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 781 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 850 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,617 cases, 634 hospitalized, 183 deaths (+17 cases)

Southampton: 1,940 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 7,629 cases, 430 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+7 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 34,425 cases, 1,495 hospitalized, 370 deaths (+51 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 731 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (no change)

York: 3,575 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+10 cases)

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.