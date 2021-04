Virginia April 11 COVID-19 update: 1,227 new cases, 14 additional deaths

(WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting about the same levels of COVID-19 metrics as it has over the past month.

Both the City of Portsmouth and the Western Tidewater Health District — which encompasses Suffolk, Franklin, Southampton County and Isle of Wight County — will be moving into Phase 2 for vaccine distribution on Monday.

This list follows the recent, daily addition to the COVID-19 data:

New cases: (+1,227, 635,552 total)

New deaths (+14, 10,472 total)

Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests)

Local cases list:

News cases 1,227

Accomack: 2,744 cases, 200 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 19,944 cases, 930 hospitalized, 280 deaths ( +33 cases, -1 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Franklin: 1090 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+1 cases)

Gloucester: 2,115 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 9,832 cases, 339 hospitalized, 164 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,995 cases, 137 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 4,373 cases, 142 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 587 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+3 case)

Newport News: 13,133 cases, 382 hospitalized, 215 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,676 cases, 924 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+44 cases)

Northampton: 777 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths ( +1 cases)

Poquoson: 839 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,564 cases, 632 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized, +17 deaths)

Southampton: 1,929 cases, 53 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no changes)

Suffolk: 7,577 cases, 426 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+9 cases)

Virginia Beach: 34,010 cases, 1,483 hospitalized, 369 deaths (+50 cases)

Williamsburg: 729 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,552 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+5 cases)

