Virginia April 10 COVID-19 update: 1,700 new cases, 7 new deaths reported

(WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting about the same levels of COVID-19 metrics as it has over the past month.

Most of the new cases are in younger people, who are now in the process of getting vaccinated. We learned Friday afternoon however that Virginia will get about 100,000 fewer Johnson & Johnson doses than it did this week, but that’s an issue that won’t be long-term.

As of Saturday, VDH data shows 4,615,336 total doses have been administered, and 20.3% of people are fully vaccinated. 35.6% of Virginians have at least one dose.

This list follows the recent, daily addition to the COVID-19 data:

New cases: (+1,700, 634,325 total)

New deaths (+7, 10,458 total)

Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests)

Doses administered (4,615,336 total doses, 1,736,603 fully vaccinated, 35.6% with at least one dose, 20.3% fully vaccinated)

Local cases list:

Total Cases 634,325

Total Hospitalizations 27,161

Total deaths 10,458

News cases 1,700

Accomack: 2,742 cases, 199 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,911 cases, 931 hospitalized, 279 deaths ( +55 cases, +1 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Franklin: 1089 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2,110 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 9,817 cases, 339 hospitalized, 163 deaths (+33 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,990 cases, 137 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 4,367 cases, 142 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 584 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 13,115 cases, 381 hospitalized, 215 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,632 cases, 924 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+34 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 776 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths ( +1 cases)

Poquoson: 836 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,547 cases, 632 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized, -1 deaths)

Southampton: 1,929 cases, 53 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 7,568 cases, 426 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 33,960 cases, 1,483 hospitalized, 369 deaths (+94 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 727 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 3,547 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+7 cases)

Additional information from the Virginia Department of Health website can be found here.