Vidant Health changes visitor restrictions effective Dec. 30

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health locations have adjusted their visitor restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due spread of the omicron variant.

In eastern North Carolina, there are Vidant locations in Ahoskie, Edenton, Hertford, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, Manteo, Nags Head, Ocracoke and Windsor.

Screening processes remain in place for visitors.

According to the updated policy, one healthy adult visitor can be in hospital inpatient departments during the day. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room unless visiting the cafe. One overnight adult visitor can be with the patient. The adult visitors can not switch out with other visitors.

Maynard Children’s Hospital and pediatric patients at all inpatient Vidant facilities welcome can have two adult caregivers of the child at a time. Four adult caregivers are identified by the child’s legal guardian on admission and are able to visit the bedside throughout the duration of the child’s stay. Siblings cannot visit.

The number of visitors allowed varies by department.

Visitors aren’t allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or behavioral health patients.