Vidant Health announces online scheduling for 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised people in NC

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health has announced online scheduling for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people in the Outer Banks and northeast North Carolina.

Moderately or severely immunocompromised people can schedule a third dose appointment by calling 252-847-8000 or by visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate. Vaccination locations are in Ahoskie, Edenton, Hertford, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, Manteo, Nags Head, Ocracoke and Windsor.

Vidant says eligible people meet the following criteria:

You’ve had an organ or stem cell transplant

You’re receiving chemotherapy, other treatment for cancer or tumors, taking biologic agents (Humira, Enbrel, Remicade, etc.), taking high doses of prednisone, or taking similar drugs. Many of these drugs are used for treatment of cancer, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or psoriasis.

You have a disease that weakens your immune system (like HIV or a primary immune system disease)

Your doctor told you that you’re immunosuppressed

Those who don’t meet the criteria are not eligible for a third dose at this time.

So far the FDA has authorized third doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people. A third booster shot of Pfizer for people who are not immunocompromised is likely to be ready by the end of the month, but Moderna’s may be delayed. Johnson & Johnson has also said people who took its vaccine could benefit from a booster shot after six months, but the booster hasn’t been authorized at this time.