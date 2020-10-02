Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence test negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WAVY/KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced overnight they had tested positive.

Here’s the statement from the Vice President’s press secretary:

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

The president’s physician says Trump is “well at this time” after contracting COVID-19, and there’s no evidence he is seriously ill. Trump was set to attend multiple events on Friday, but now will only hold a phone call on “COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

The Trumps were tested after White House aide Hope Hicks, who comes in frequent contact with Trump, tested positive.

This is breaking article. Check back for updates.

Latest Posts: