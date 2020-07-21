VHHA launches mask giveaway campaign to encourage face coverings in public

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting the state of Virginia, a local healthcare association announced the launch of a new campaign to encourage community members to wear their face masks in public.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association shared their campaign on Monday, describing it as a “mask-giveaway.” They are planning to hand out a limited amount of face masks with the slogan, “I (Heart) Virginia Hospitals.”

To win a mask, participants are asked to retweet the post below.

“The COVID-19 pandemic remains a global public health threat whose harmful effects have been felt across the nation and here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. One way to help limit community spread of the virus is for people to take basic safety precautions to protect their personal health and the people around them,” Julian Walker | Vice President of Communications at the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth face coverings have been recommended to protect community members from exposure to respiratory droplets emitted when people cough, sneeze or talk.

