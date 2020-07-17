VEC talks Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Since January, more than one million initial unemployment claims have been filed in Virginia.

That’s more than all the initial claims filed from mid-2014 through 2019 combined.

Virginia Employment Commission Communications Manager Joyce Fogg says they’re doing all they can to keep up.

“I know at least twice we’ve had a phone capacity to the call center numbers. We’ve increased staff at both at the Grundy call center and South Boston call center. We’ve added space and stuff, we’ve hired back retirees who are already trained,” said Fogg.

VEC launched the application portal for Virginians to access the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program provided by the CARES Act on July 2. This provision will apply to claims with a benefit year ending date on or after July 6 of last year.

Fogg says since it was posted, they’ve had over 18,000 applications to date.

“We continually send out text messages to those who we believe might be eligible encouraging them to click that link and apply,” stated Fogg.

She says they’ve paid out $18 million since July 7, when the benefits started to get processed.

Fogg says when it comes to claims, denials or delays, many times it’s a simple as applicants putting in the wrong information.

“A lot of people are putting in the wrong security number the wrong area key or one number off or were using a spouse’s Social Security number, so those have to be corrected before any payments can be made. Or they put in the wrong employer information or they don’t have enough wages on the last 3/4 so all of that has to be verified,” Fogg said.

If you need to apply click here for more information.

