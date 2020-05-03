DILLWYN, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed on Sunday that Dillwyn Correctional Center has over 200 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 amongst offenders.
Out of 209 confirmed positive cases at the facility — 204 are offenders, and 5 are staff members.
Two of the offenders are hospitalized.
As of Sunday, there are 549 positive cases of coronavirus in Virginia correctional centers.
The total number of positive cases includes active, recovered, deceased and released offenders.
Latest News
- Capitol Connection: Sunday, May 3rd, 2020
- Drive-in, drive-thru graduation ceremonies now allowed
- VDOC confirms over 200 cases of COVID-19 at Dillwyn Correctional Center
- Norfolk Fire rescues 9 ducklings from storm drain
- South Roanoke Nursing Home reports more than 60 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff