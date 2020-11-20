VDH website offline for maintenance Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The website for the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will be offline for a few hours Saturday, Nov. 21.

A press release from the department said the site will be offline between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for routine maintenance. The website, including the COVID-19 data dashboards, will be unavailable.

VDH will provide updates on the recovery time for the website and any issues that could impact system downtime.