VDH website offline for maintenance Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The website for the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will be offline for a few hours Saturday, Nov. 21.
A press release from the department said the site will be offline between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for routine maintenance. The website, including the COVID-19 data dashboards, will be unavailable.
VDH will provide updates on the recovery time for the website and any issues that could impact system downtime.
Latest News
- Residential fire Friday on W. Bonner Drive in Norfolk
- Temporary road closure at Wilroy Road in Suffolk expected to lift Nov. 25
- Judge to Trump: Stop deporting asylum-seeking children
- New York crematories cited for putting black smoke in the air, pandemic might be to blame
- Time’s a-tickin’ to begin defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey