VDH website offline for maintenance Saturday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The website for the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will be offline for a few hours Saturday, Nov. 21.

A press release from the department said the site will be offline between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for routine maintenance. The website, including the COVID-19 data dashboards, will be unavailable.

VDH will provide updates on the recovery time for the website and any issues that could impact system downtime.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10