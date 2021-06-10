VDH, VBDPH awarded $30.6 million to help address COVID-19 related health disparities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Thursday afternoon that they had awarded the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health $30,694,661 to address COVID-19-related health disparities.

The funding is part of a national $2.25 billion investment seeking to advance health equity. It is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

According to the CDC, the money has three goals:

reduce COVID-19-related health disparities, improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities, improve state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”