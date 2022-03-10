VDH updates COVID-19 dashboard to reflect health trends

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Some people getting Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should consider waiting up to eight weeks between the first and second doses, instead of the three or four weeks previously recommended, U.S. health officials said.,Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced several changes to their COVID-19 dashboard in response to new trends in the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, we added more data points and different visualization tools to help the community better understand the impact of COVID-19,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline, and many communities relaxing restrictions, we are consolidating and focusing on the metrics that matter the most in this new phase of the pandemic.”

Officials say the new changes are meant to highlight current COVID-19 trends in Virginia. That includes retiring the case and testing data by zip code dashboard. That data will not be found on the Virginia Open Data Portal.

The data that previously lived on the locality page will now be available on the cases dashboard.

“In addition, to provide more meaningful information, we have added a feature to several dashboards allowing the selection of the last 3, 6, and 12 months of data, instead of providing only cumulative statistics,” Greene added.

Weekly cases and deaths can now be viewed at the locality, health district, health region, or state level on the cases dashboard. The date range for that data has also been expanded.

Vaccine dashboards will now update each day Monday-Friday.