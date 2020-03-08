FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia health officials confirmed Saturday night that a U.S. Marine tested positive for the coronavirus.
Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs says that the Marine recently returned home from official business overseas. He is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
Virginia Gov. Northam tweeted about the recent updates, reminding Virginians to take basic health precautions.
Public health officials report that the risk of the virus spreading in Virginia is low.
Latest Coronavirus Posts
- VDH: U.S. Marine tests positive for coronavirus, first Va. case
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares state of emergency for New York to contain the novel coronavirus
- VB Sheriff’s Office taking coronavirus precautions
- Gov. Ige confirms first case of coronavirus in Hawaii
- US senators urge employers to protect employees during coronavirus outbreak