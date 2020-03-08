Breaking News
Person found dead inside Norfolk home after early morning fire

VDH: U.S. Marine tests positive for coronavirus, first Va. case

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia health officials confirmed Saturday night that a U.S. Marine tested positive for the coronavirus.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs says that the Marine recently returned home from official business overseas. He is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

Virginia Gov. Northam tweeted about the recent updates, reminding Virginians to take basic health precautions.

Public health officials report that the risk of the virus spreading in Virginia is low.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Coronavirus Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories