VDH to publish new COVID-19 data detailing positive cases, deaths, and testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health will release new data on Tuesday detailing the spread of coronavirus in the commonwealth.

Scientists with the VDH have been working to use data to track the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia. This data is being used by Gov. Ralph Northam as he makes decisions on the safe reopening of the Commonwealth.

Northam referenced some of the new data that VDH will release in a press conference held on Monday.

Northam spoke about the importance of testing to determine how COVID-19 has — and continues to — spread in Virginia.

“Our cases continue to rise,” Northam said. “This number will continue to go up, in part, because we are doing more testing. Robust testing and tracing are critical to this entire effort. We get a better idea of the spread by looking at how many tests come up positive.”

The new data includes a set that shows the number of people tested per day since March 16, with a colored indicator of how many of those tests were positive for COVID-19 on a given date. The data also includes a seven-day average of people tested for COVID-19 in Virginia.

“We want to see a downward trend of that percentage over 14 days,” Northam said.

Two sets of data will detail deaths linked to coronavirus in Virginia: By the dates these deaths were reported to VDH and by the dates the people died.

Another new data set will show the number of people tested per-day since March 16. The COVID-19 testing data is reported to VDH each day by labs across Virginia.

The new data will also have a graph that shows the number of people treated for COVID-19 in Virginia’s hospitals since mid-April. That data set shows how many people were hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators for a given date. New data also monitors hospital bed capacity as Virginia’s doctors begin to perform elective procedures across the commonwealth, while facilities continue to care for COVID-19 patients.

“We will watch this especially closely over the next couple of weeks as hospitals have resumed elective surgeries,” Northam said.

10 On Your Side will analyze and publish the data as it becomes available. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.

