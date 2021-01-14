VDH to offer free drive-thru antigen testing at 2 Hampton Roads Walgreens locations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday that it expanded its partnership with Walgreens to provide Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at selected Walgreens locations across the Commonwealth.

This increases the number of Walgreens locations with free drive-thru COVID-19 testing from four to fifteen stores — two of which are in Hampton Roads.

The Walgreens in Chesapeake at 1168 George Washington Hwy North and the store in Suffolk at 118 West Constance Road will offer the service.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of this public-private partnership following a successful pilot with four Walgreens locations,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, VDH Public Health and Preparedness deputy commissioner.

Walgreens pharmacy teams will oversee the patient’s self-administration of a COVID-19 test, where test results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.

COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test.

Appointments can be made by following the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.

“Our continued partnership will help ensure increased access to COVID-19 testing at no cost for some of our communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”

VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications, and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

“Walgreens takes pride in offering support to our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to work in collaboration with Virginia’s health officials on their efforts to broaden access to COVID-19 testing to vulnerable populations,” said Paul Blankenship, Walgreens regional vice president in Virginia.