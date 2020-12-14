VDH hosting virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — The COVID-19 vaccine is here. You may be wondering, “Is it safe and effective?” Or, “When will I be able to vaccinate myself and my family?”
You have questions, and the Virginia Department of Health has experts to answer them all.
A panel of experts will share important information and address frequently asked questions. Tune into WAVY-TV 10, Fox 43 or WAVY.com for the live broadcast.
Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for a virtual town hall hosted by WAVY’s sister station, WRIC ABC 8News and the VDH. Anchor Juan Conde moderates the discussion with a team of medical professionals who will answer your questions about the vaccine.
Have a question? Send it to us prior to the show and we’ll get it to the medical experts. Email your questions or post them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia. Video questions may be used during the show.
