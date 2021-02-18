VDH reports 1st case of South African COVID-19 variant in southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health says it has identified the first case of the COVID-19 variant from South Africa in the southwest region of Virginia.

The case is an adult who recently returned to Virginia after international travel. All contacts of the case have been identified and appropriately managed, the health department said Thursday night.

This comes just two weeks after the first case of the South African variant — B.1.351 — was reported in the state. That case was in eastern Virginia.

Last week, the state also reported another new case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant and the first of its kind in eastern Virginia. That variant originated in the United Kingdom and was first found in Virginia in late January.

As of Thursday evening, the B.1.351 variant from South Africa had two other identified cases in Virginia. It’s associated with an increased risk of person-to-person transmission, but not more severe illness.

As of Thursday evening, there were 12 identified cases of the UK variant in Virginia, which is associated with a more severe illness.

“Viruses change all the time, and VDH expects to see new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as disease spreads,” the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health said the emergence of new variants in Virginia means residents need to comply with mitigation measures sure as mask-wearing, staying home, physical distancing and more.

The department of health also reminded Virginians that they can download the COVIDWISE app or change their iPhone settings to receive exposure notifications via COVIDWISE Express.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website.