VDH issues warning on COVID-19 online scams

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No, you did not, and will not, win a prize by answering a COVID-19 survey. Most likely, they are scams, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The U.S. Department of Justice are advising people of fake COVID-19 surveys being sent by emails and text messages saying the recipient received a prize for answering survey questions.

After telling them they won a prize, officials say the scammers then asked recipients for their credit card number to pay for the shipping and handling of their nonexistent prize.

Here are some advice from VDH officials regarding COVID-19 scams:

Never click on links in text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey, unless from a known and verified source.

Never provide a credit card number or personally identifiable information to anyone over the phone or through text or email.

Use trusted and official sources like the CDC and VDH for COVID-19 information.

Officials advise residents to stay cautious and follow good security practices to help reduce the chances of falling victim to scams and phishing attacks.

To report COVID-19 scams, click here.