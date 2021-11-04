VDH hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic this Saturday in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at New Hope Baptist Church on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Individuals between 12 and 17 are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Vaccines for children 5-11 will not be available.

Booster shots are also available during the clinic. Individuals who received the Pfizer and Moderna are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series. Booster shots are also recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, are 18 and older, and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.