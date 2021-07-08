VDH confirms second age 0-9 COVID fatality

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that a second child, ages 0-9, has died from complications of COVID-19.

Due to privacy concerns, the VDH did not disclose the child’s name or age.

“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

VDH officials encourage anyone age 12 and older to get the free COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, they say that all Virginians aged two years and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.

“We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues,” said Dr. Oliver. “Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”