VDH Community Testing Centers to close Sunday due to winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Community Testing Centers in Virginia will be closed on Sunday due to winter weather on its way.

There are testing centers run by the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond, Newport News, Norfolk and Prince William. Two centers in Fairfax and Charlottesville will open on Saturday, January 15, but will be closed for the weather event on Sunday.

The CTCs operate by appointments only and in Norfolk and Newport News are generally open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday through Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health will decide on Sunday afternoon whether vaccination and testing centers will open Monday. Check VDH’s website and social media accounts for information on closures.

VDH Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) across the state are not usually open on Sundays regardless.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.