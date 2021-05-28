VDH announces mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Chesapeake & Portsmouth

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Health Districts, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will host mobile vaccine clinics next week in Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

The goal of these clinics is to provide vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging.

These clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those interested in attending do not need an appointment.

The clinics will be held:

On June 1 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Dollar Tree, 3376 Military Hwy. Chesapeake 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cuffee Community Center, 2019 Windy Rd. Chesapeake

On June 2 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wesley Community Service Center, 1701 Elm Ave. Portsmouth 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cradock Recreation Center, 308 Allen Rd. Portsmouth

On June 3 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cavalier Recreation Center, 404 Viking St. Portsmouth

On June 4 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Dr. Portsmouth

On June 5 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Fourth Baptist Church, 726 South St. Portsmouth



Officials say they are also planning for a clinic in downtown Portsmouth in the morning on June 5, but have not finalized the details.