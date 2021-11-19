VDH announced adjusted hours for COVID vaccine, testing clinic at Military Circle Mall

A health worker gives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man during a vaccination campaign at a community health center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.

Although officials will continue to offer vaccines the week of Thanksgiving, they will operate on an adjusted schedule.

Testing Schedule

Monday, November 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccine Schedule

Tuesday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 25 – Saturday, November 27 Closed

Vaccination efforts will resume normal operational hours of 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, on Tuesday, November 30.

Appointments for vaccination are encouraged but not required.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.