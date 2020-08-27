VCU to use Honors College as isolation unit after 44 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is converting its Honors College building into isolation units after a cluster of student-athletes test positive for COVID-19.

The latest data from VCU’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 98 students have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 12 employees.

Last week, VCU said eight students got the virus after attending a party.

8News reached out to VCU Spokesperson Mike Porter to ask if he could tell us what team and/or sport had athletes test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Porter responded saying, “We would not provide additional information about COVID-19 positive students to respect their privacy. But it is important to make clear to the VCU community that a significant number of the current positive cases come from this single cluster.”

The following statement is posted on the VCU COVID-19 dashboard:

VCU has added beds in the former Honors College residence hall for isolation of on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19. These beds are in addition to more than 50 that have been reserved in the Gladding Residence Center III, for a total of about 160 isolation beds. We are working to relocate impacted classes, offices and labs. The upper floors of the Honors College residence hall were reserved this year for VCU Health System overflow hospital space, which has not been needed to this point during the pandemic. A cluster of positive cases from Athletics, 44 as of Aug. 26, has necessitated the need for additional isolation space.

