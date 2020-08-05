VCU outlines COVID-19 safety guidelines, professor association calls for virtual return

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Universities across the Commonwealth are releasing new details for a safe return to campus this fall though some say more work needs to be done.

In a resolution, the Virginia Commonwealth University chapter of the American Association of University Professors is calling on VCU President Michael Rao for a virtual return except in cases where in-person classes are ‘absolutely necessary.’

While the resolution says they appreciate the administration working hard on a plan, the association claims in-person classes will ‘almost certainly’ result in outbreaks on campus.

This comes as the university released new details on how campus will look once classes begin. In a new video, the university outlines new social distancing guidelines in dining halls and public spaces.

More than 2,000 hand sanitizer and wipe dispensers have been installed, and temperature checks will be available at 50 kiosks across campus.

Other universities, like the University of Virginia, announced Tuesday it plans to push back in-person classes by two weeks citing an uptick in cases.