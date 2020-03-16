VCU Health suspends all visitation amid coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health has suspended all “routine visitation” amid coronavirus concerns, according to a tweet from the university.

Visitation is suspended until “the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, visitors and team members,” the university announced Monday.

The tweet read: “Update: @VCUHealth announces that effective immediately, all routine visitation is suspended until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, visitors and team members.

VCU Dental clinic operations altered.”

VCU has instituted a precautionary measure that visitors would not be allowed who exhibited symptoms of “fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing; have returned from any of the COVID-19 high-risk countries or regions within the last 14 days; have been exposed to COVID-19, or are under 16 years of age.” 

