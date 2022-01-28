VBCPS, VBDPH hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at local elementary schools

First grade student, 7-year-old Rihanna Chihuaque, receives a covid-19 vaccine at Arturo Velasquez Institute on November 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Those 17 and under will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools, in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, is hosting a series of COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at local elementary schools.

The two clinics will offer all three vaccines, including the smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. Those 17 and under will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For individuals ages 12 and up who received a Pfizer COVID-19 two-dose vaccines, a booster shot is available at 5 months or more after their initial series. For Moderna, a booster is available at 6 months or more after the initial series.

Booster shots are also recommended for individuals 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time:

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.