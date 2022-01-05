VBCPS post-holiday call-outs highlight teacher, substitute shortages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An already thinned workforce is under pressure following the holiday season.

The Virginia Beach Education Association reports more than 160 teachers calling out across the district’s middle and high schools on Monday.

In a statement to 10 On Your Side, a spokeswoman for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed they had anticipated a high number of staff absences on Tuesday. They did not mention Monday’s absences.

“We did see a high number of teacher absences yesterday. I do not have data at this time regarding whether or not these absences were COVID/illness related. Luckily, we had planned for this to be the case and deployed central office staff to support schools who needed it. We know that our schools are the safest places for our students to be and we are committed to keeping our students in school and learning five days a week. That said, modifications may be necessary as we navigate staff absences. Learning will continue no matter what the venue.“ Natalie Allen

VBCPS isn’t the only school district impacted by shortages. It’s an issue being felt nationwide. Most recently, the Virginia Department of Education allocated $12 million to a variety of programs for teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

Virginia Beach is not a recipient of any of the funds.

Virginia Beach Education Association president Kathleen Slinde says the mass call-out highlighted the need for more substitutes.

“It’s bad. We count on our substitute pool. We need them desperately in the best of times,” said Slinde.

Despite a recent $30 a day increase, Slinde says a call for 166 subs went out on Monday and there weren’t enough subs to answer it. Some teachers are able to step in to help during their planning hours, but say it can create an unsustainable cycle.

“That’s another huge factor for teachers that adds stress,” she said. “Because in order to cover a classroom, everybody wants to be a team player, everybody wants to help out… but if you get called out of your planning, then how do you make that up? You have to make that up outside of classroom hours.”

The substitute shortage can also translate into some students having to spend time in supervised cafeterias instead of classrooms.

“I know it’s happening,” said Slinde. “That is indeed happening. Because, if you think about it, if we have students, if we have teachers out… There’s a classroom of students that are assigned to them in a physical location. I can’t just take those students and put them into another classroom where a teacher is present because then we lose our social distancing.”

“So in order to keep the social distancing and keep everyone safe, then the cafeteria is a large area where that could happen. It’s not the best possible situation. It’s what we can do for now right.”

The following message was sent to VBCPS families and staff on Wednesday evening: