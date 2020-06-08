VB Westminster-Canterbury again confirms it’s free of COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the second time since the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia, Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay has confirmed none of its 1,100 residents and staff are positive for COVID-19.

The facility made the announcement Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health offered to test all of the facility’s residents and staff on June 2 and 3. The facility agreed to the testing.

“Because Westminster-Canterbury is a large senior living campus of over 1100 residents and staff and has remained COVID-19 free, the VDH was extremely interested in performing this survey with our population. The campus’ experience runs contrary to the experience of other senior living communities of similar size,” the facility wrote in a news release.

“While we are extremely thankful that our community is COVID-19 free, we will continue with the protocols that got us to this point, including social distancing and wearing masks,” said Westminster-Canterbury President and CEO J. Benjamin Unkle, Jr.

Latest Posts: