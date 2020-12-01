VB students with disabilities return for in-person learning, Manning wants more students back

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Students with disabilities will return to in-person learning Tuesday at Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Last month, the district moved learning online for all students, in response to coronavirus metrics.

Now, one school board member says she believes even more children should be allowed back in classrooms and the district should change its criteria for closing schools.

School board member Victoria Manning posted a letter online, that she sent to other members and the superintendent. She is asking for the board to vote at its meeting tonight to reopen schools for in-person learning.

Manning believes school is the safest place for children to be. “Our community is suffering. Our students with special needs are suffering. Parents have to choose between staying home with their children or going to work to be able to pay the bills.”

Manning explained learning gaps with online classes are creating even more problems, some call it the “COVID slide.” Manning hopes to change the criteria for school closings. In November, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said transmission is not happening within schools.

Manning wants to consider school closures for each individual school if there is an outbreak, instead of the entire district. She proposed giving more options to teachers over 60 years old or those with high-risk family members.

Her letter ends with: “Please consider the long- term effects of these school closure decisions on our children and community. Our sister city Chesapeake is keeping their students in school and I believe we can do the same.”



WAVY.com will keep you posted on what happens at the meeting.

Latest Posts: