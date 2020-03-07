VB Sheriff’s Office taking coronavirus precautions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As concern of the coronavirus possibly being in Virginia spreads, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says it’s taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of local jail inmates.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media Friday reassuring the community the sheriff’s office is working to protect its inmates and Virginia Beach Correctional Center staff.

There will now be a heightened screening process for arrestees before they enter the facility.

The jail is also stocking up on medical supplies and asking everyone to wash their hands and take “universal health precautions.”

Starting Monday, the Weekender Program for inmates to serve time on weekends will be suspended until further notice.

The decision was made after discussion with the Virginia Beach Circuit Court and District Court judges.

“The suspension is out of an abundance of caution to reduce admissions into the Correctional Center. All inmates scheduled to report today should report as usual and will be notified of their options for completing their sentences,” the sheriff’s office said.

