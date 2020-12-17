VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials say high school winter sports could be canceled altogether if COVID-19 metrics in the city don’t decrease.
According to a letter sent home to families Thursday, if either the percent positivity or seven-day daily average of cases does not return to the “yellow” range — which is 5-10% positivity and 26-264 cases — by Dec. 22, high school winter sports will be canceled.
If one of those two metrics does fall back into the yellow range, the division will monitor the health metrics over winter break to see if starting winter sports Jan. 4 is feasible.
- RELATED: All VB students switching to virtual learning due to virus metrics, winter sports postponed
Those with questions should contact their school with questions.
Other school divisions have also put winter sports on hold. On Wednesday, Portsmouth Public Schools canceled all athletic practices through winter break in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Other school divisions have also suspended or canceled certain sports, including Chesapeake and Newport News.
Latest News
- Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from arson of ex-girlfriend’s apartment in VB
- 15-year-old shot, injured in Suffolk Thursday
- ‘It feels like my family’: Community mourns NC Officer Jason Shuping; second officer to die in the line of duty this week
- VB schools may cancel winter sports if COVID-19 health metrics aren’t back in ‘yellow’ zone by Tuesday
- Norfolk community to host Annual Christmas Giveaway