VB School Board to discuss plans for upcoming school year at meeting Tuesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach School Board members will get an update on plans for next school year on Tuesday night.

The question is, will students return to a normal, pre-COVID environment? Or will there still be virus-related rules in place for the fall?

Beach school leaders will go over plans for next year during a workshop at 4 p.m., discussing social distance policies, online learning options and more.

Before the school year wrapped up all option 1 students returned to in-person learning four days a week.

Governor Ralph Northam recently eased COVID-19 restrictions, but masks are still required in schools.

If you plan to attend the school board meeting tonight, masks are not required in the board chambers if you are fully vaccinated.

Look for updates later today from WAVY.