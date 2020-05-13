VB salon prepares to reopen abiding by strict restrictions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Owner of Tangled up Salon in Virginia Beach Nikki Skipper-Zamiskie says it’s been a rough nearly two months since they were forced to close their doors.

Now, they’re facing a new challenge of reopening and abiding by the governor’s strict restrictions.

“It’s been hard. It’s been difficult. We have a lot of clients and a lot of people’s hair grow, and we are just following all guidelines and procedures. And now for the past couple of weeks, we’ve been really working on getting ready to get the salon up and running,” Skipper-Zamiskie said.

She says once a week, Viradecon, a business that deep cleans with a product that kills the virus in one minute, will come in. They come through and fog the salon with an electrostatic sprayer.

When they open, the salon with run at 50-percent capacity.

“We are going to split the chairs up, so we are having three stylists at a time. We are going to split shifts, we are booking extra time for clients. We are just going to kind of feel it out how it works,” Skipper-Zamiskie said.

When a client comes to get their hair done by appointment, they will stay in their cars until a stylist comes to take them through the screening process.

This includes signing consent forms, taking their temperature with an infrared thermometer, and sanitizing — all before anyone enters the salon.

Skipper-Zamiskie says it’s been hard as a business owner to get all the personal protective equipment they need to run the business safely.

While she’s excited to be able to bond with her clients again, some of her workers are scared and have decided to wait it out a little while longer.

“I’m totally fine with that because I want other people to feel comfortable. Making other people feel pretty, that’s just the bottom line and I think this is a major thing and everybody deals with it differently. I’m confident they all will be back eventually and it’s just all in due time,” she said.

