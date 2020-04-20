VB salon getting creative to keep business thriving

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Alfred Kelly Salon at Town Center in Virginia Beach opened one month to the day ahead of Governor Northam’s stay at home order.

Owners Al Kelly and Nicole Nash say this is a scary time, but they say they are so fortunate that they had a great first month with their clients.

That early success has been able to carry them through until now. They both filed for unemployment and federal help for their business, but they are still not sure if the salon will receive that federal funding. In the meantime, they are being proactive in finding new ways to do business.

“We have had an amazing amount of support from our clients,” says Nicole. “They have been purchasing gift cards for their future appointments. I would say that, you know, it almost brings us to tears to know how much that we are loved and supported by our clients.”

“The other thing that we’ve been doing is selling product packages and we ship those out to our clients. So, getting your hair care, getting your root touch-up, sprays, things like that, we can mail those out to you, so we have been doing a lot of that also,” says Al.

The two are very upbeat and positive about what’s next for their salon.

“We will get through this. Stay as connected with your clients as you can. We’re excited to get back to work. We’re excited for the future. Nothing but bright things for the future. It’s just getting through what we have to get through now … I think everyone all over the world has probably realized that communities support one another and that’s what it’s going to take to get through this,” says Nicole.

Nicole and Al say when all of this is done, they plan to have a grand re-opening. In the meantime, on the salon’s Facebook page, you can contact them to make purchases. They’re also posting videos with ideas for your hair care while at home.

Click here to go to the Alfred Kelly Salon website to learn more about the company and to make purchases as well.