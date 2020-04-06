VB restaurant turns into essential supply market during COVID-19 pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach tavern has created an in-house market to help the community meet its basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The manager of West Beach Tavern — who asked not to be named — said she started up her in-restaurant market place when she realized the community’s need for essentials.

“Everything started when we noticed a lack in the community for essential needs. Anything from beef to poultry, to dairy, eggs, bread, anything like that, so we had it here in stock because it was a restaurant before a tavern, and as soon as we started selling essential items the need grew,” the manager said.

She started getting calls from community members asking for a few eggs, which eventually led to cleaning products and masks.

She said the orders are placed over the phone or via their Facebook page for low prices — they’re able to sustain those costs because of help from community donations.

They’re asking people who are in need not to just show up in person.

The manager said staff tries to target those on the front lines, the elderly, and people at risk with pre-existing conditions.

Her team is even expanding to pick-up locations in Norfolk and Newport News.

She says she is not buying these products from grocery stores, but instead business connections overseas.

“I’m lucky enough, I am from Israel, and I can communicate in a way that I can understand where things are at,” the manager said. “Most the sources led me to elsewhere, and it led me to elsewhere, so really it wasn’t a direct link. It was me working for a good 32 hours around the clock with emails and chats.”

On top of selling needed groceries and cleaning supplies, the tavern also donates meals.

Recently the team received N95 masks, some of which are getting donated to nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“Really at this point I think it’s very important to use compassion just understand that there are situations out there that are really in desperate need,” the manager said.

They are in need of donations, if you’re interested in that you can use the cash app tag $flavoredwithspice.

You can contact them on Facebook at Flavored with Spice as well.

They are also accepting dry good donations.

