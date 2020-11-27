VB Public Library moving back to lobby services and drive-thru only

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Monday, the Virginia Beach Public Library is moving back to drive-through and lobby services-only due to a regional increase in COVID-19 cases.

The city sent a news release Wednesday saying customers can pick up holds at most library branches from Monday through Saturday.

The hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are details on what each branch will offer:

Lobby & Drive-up Service

Oceanfront Area Library

Princess Anne Area Library

Lobby Service Only

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library

Great Neck Area Library

Kempsville Area Library

Windsor Woods Area Library

TCC/City Joint-Use Library*

Drive-Up Service Only

Bayside & Special Services Library

The Pungo-Blackwater Library and Wahab Public Law Library locations are closed.

The TCC/City Joint-Use Library is open, but only for TCC students, staff and faculty.

Visit VBPL’s Locations and Hours webpage for full details.