VB Public Library moving back to lobby services and drive-thru only

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Public Library)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Monday, the Virginia Beach Public Library is moving back to drive-through and lobby services-only due to a regional increase in COVID-19 cases.

The city sent a news release Wednesday saying customers can pick up holds at most library branches from Monday through Saturday.

The hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are details on what each branch will offer:

Lobby & Drive-up Service
Oceanfront Area Library
Princess Anne Area Library

Lobby Service Only
Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library
Great Neck Area Library
Kempsville Area Library
Windsor Woods Area Library
TCC/City Joint-Use Library*

Drive-Up Service Only
Bayside & Special Services Library

The Pungo-Blackwater Library and Wahab Public Law Library locations are closed.

The TCC/City Joint-Use Library is open, but only for TCC students, staff and faculty.

Visit VBPL’s Locations and Hours webpage for full details.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10