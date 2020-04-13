Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

VB physical therapist launches website for virtual exercises

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Local physical therapists are using the internet to help patients heal their injuries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Natalie Forret has been a physical therapist for eight years and says she’s seen a decrease in patients coming into their office.

Luckily, Forret and her business partner started planning the launch of a website, physicaltherapyanytime.com, last year to help patients who to stay home.

“Orginally we were thinking people couldn’t get to therapy for some reason whether because of time, finances. We didn’t think a virus would prevent everyone from going,” she said.

The website includes videos and instructions on how to do the exercises for different body parts in need of healing such as the neck, lower back, hip, and knee.

Forret believes that providing patients with these videos can help prevent them from finding unreliable sources online that could reaggrevate injuries.

“It gives them something they can do on their own,” she said. “When people have the knowledge and power, they can help themselves. They can get better. That’s the whole goal of this site is that they can have the information they need and its from a reputable source.”

While Forret believes this will help patients during the coronavirus outbreak, she also hopes even more people will be able to use it long after the pandemic ends.

“There’s a lot of population that can’t get to therapy. They may not have a clinic near them or the other reasons like scheduling or financial reasons. If there’s something they can do on their own, it would be a great adjunct to therapy or instead of therapy where they can do it themselves,” she said.

The cost of subscription is $14.99 per month per body part.

To learn more, click here for the website.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories