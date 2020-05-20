VB nonprofit provides PPE and resources for children with special needs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – When a local doctor needed personal protective equipment for young patients and families who were already enduring tough battles when COVID-19 rolled in, she knew right where to turn.

The Eliza Hope Foundation came through in a big way. They’re used to providing support in a creative place for children throughout Hampton Roads who are on the autism spectrum, but many in-person services have come to a halt.

In the meantime, they’ve found a way to be of service well beyond the walls of the center. When a neurologist at CHKD reached out for help with PPE for parents and children there, Aimee Darby, founder of the Eliza Hope Foundation, and her team partnered with London Bridge Trading.

They provided 500 masks that each had a little reminder of a child CHKD once helped, her daughter, Eliza Hope.

“So, that was something really amazing we were able to do with the help of another community member,” said Darby.

Families come to their center on Phoenix Drive in Virginia Beach for ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and more. Their goal is to make it easy on families to find everything they need to see their child thrive in one place.

But right now there’s not much that’s easy, especially if your little one has unique challenges. Their message: Don’t lose hope, they’re still providing help.

“It’s very difficult because our children are on the autism spectrum and they like to have routine,” Darby said. “Miss Patty from our Jumpstart program has provided ‘Circle Time’ every day for the kids to watch. It keeps them in the loop of what’s going on and sort of on a schedule. Our therapists from ABA, Speech, OT and PT have been doing telehealth. And hopefully in the next few weeks we will be able to reopen with the proper precautions in place.”

She says everyone has been wonderful and understanding, but they’re ready to get back to their regular schedule at the therapy center and get children back on the path to success.

If have a child with special needs and need assistance, or you’d like to be of help to this foundation and/or its therapy center as they prepare to reopen their doors soon, you can do that financially with a donation or as a volunteer. Just click here.

