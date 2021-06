FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Virginia Beach Department of Health announced on Friday that Mt. Olive Baptist Church will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 12 at the church on N. Birdneck Rd, in Virginia Beach. Registration is required.

To register for the clinic, visit the online scheduling portal.

Both the Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two dose) vaccines will be available.