VB hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 21 at New Hope Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. There is no cost to receive the shots.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.
Event organizers say that children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
