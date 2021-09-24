VB Health Dept. to host series of vaccine clinics at local schools; week of Sept. 27

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

All clinics will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a series of vaccine clinics at local Virginia Beach City Public Schools from September 27-30.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the third dose will also be available, as directed by the CDC, for those individuals who are immunocompromised.

Those under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for:

Monday, Sept. 27 | Register First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Road

| Wednesday, Sept. 29 | Register Bayside High School, 4960 Haygood Road

| Thursday, Sept. 30 | Register Kempsville Middle School, 860 Churchill Drive

|

All clinics will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.