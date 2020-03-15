VB church hands out face masks at service to ease coronavirus concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s not the usual the type of offering you’d expect to see at a church, but it’s one that was welcomed nonetheless.

“We just want to be a blessing and help people overcome any anxiety,” said Robin Blanchard, pastor at Rock Church.

Churchgoers walked away with a face mask after service on Sunday. Blanchard said the idea came about after realizing they had a large number of masks in their storage room left over from medical mission trips.

“These were something that were given to us and we had a few left before we donated them on,” she said.

With Coronavirus on the minds of many, Blanchard hopes handing out masks will help relieve some worry for anyone cautious of crowds right now.

Greeters offered hand sanitizer at the door as an extra layer of precaution.

“If they have any anxiety about coming to the church maybe this would ease the anxiety and allow them to come to service,” Blanchard said. “We’re being very cautious so people feel comfortable going to the house of God.”

As the Coronavirus situation evolves each day, Blanchard said members are leaning on their faith to get through it all.

“Most of our people haven’t really come to us with fear. In fact, I think they’re more faith-driven, wanting to pray and really come against this thing in prayer,” Blanchard said.

“I think people are encouraged because of their faith to overcome it. Faith can move mountains,” John Blanchard, also a church pastor.

